Sadyr Japarov receives EU Special Representative Peter Burian

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on the occasion of completion of his mission. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state stressed that strengthening partnership with the European Union has been one of the main priorities in foreign policy for Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz side is ready to further expand and strengthen the strategic partnership with the EU.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov considers it important to hold the first European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum in October 2021 in Bishkek in person. He also noted the importance of preparing a draft new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union. The issue of signing this document by the end of the year has a priority character.

Peter Burian expressed hope that the friendship between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan would continue to be based on universally recognized values ​​and principles of cooperation.
