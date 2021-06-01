18:47
Sadyr Japarov to visit Beijing at invitation of Xi Jinping

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation, implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of Ruslan Kazakbaev to the PRC.

They expressed their readiness to continue to actively interact at all levels for further strengthening of bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China.

In this regard, the priority task for the near future is to organize a high-level visit to the PRC at the invitation of the President Xi Jinping, which was announced by the Chinese leader during a telephone conversation with the President Sadyr Japarov in February.
