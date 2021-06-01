18:46
Foot patrol to be organized between Maksat and Ovchu-Kalacha villages

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to establish a foot patrol between Maksat and Ovchu-Kalacha villages. The decision was made at a meeting of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region Abdikarim Alimbaev with the Chairman of Sughd region of Tajikistan Rajabboy Akhmadzoda.

The parties reportedly discussed issues of ensuring public safety in the border areas, as well as the progress of the work being carried out.

Elimination of the consequences of the armed conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border on April 28-30, conducting of awareness-raising work with the population is on the agenda.

Thus, it was decided to organize joint foot patrol in the area between Maksat and Ovchu-Kalacha villages.
