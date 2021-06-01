11:03
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on International Children's Day

President Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the International Children’s Day, the presidential press service reported.

«Dear children, dear parents! On the first day of summer, we traditionally mark the International Children’s Day! Children are our wealth and the future of our country, and for their sake we, adults, must ensure that every child feels love, kindness and attention every day. Comprehensive care for the younger generation, strengthening the institution of the family, family values ​​require perseverance, wisdom, responsiveness and patience. We must not only protect and educate children, but also create legal, socio-economic conditions for enforcement of their rights and legitimate interests. These tasks are one of the priorities of state policy,» the statement says.

On this special day, I call on all adults to ensure the safety of children, to contribute to their intellectual, spiritual and physical development.

Sadyr Japarov

«June 1 is also the beginning of the long-awaited summer holidays. I would like to wish you a wonderful rest, vivid impressions and fulfillment of desires! I wish all parents and children good health, happiness and prosperity!» the congratulatory message says.
