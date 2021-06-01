China to provide food and grant assistance to Kyrgyzstan

The leadership of the People’s Republic of China will provide Kyrgyzstan with food and grant aid. Presidential press service reported.

The Chinese side decided to donate 40,000 tonnes of flour, 20,000 tonnes of sugar, 20,000 tonnes of vegetable oil as food aid and 350 million yuan (about $ 54 million) as a grant, which are planned to be spent on implementation of infrastructure projects in the country.

Within the framework of the negotiations, it was also decided to provide Kyrgyzstan with a second batch of Chinese vaccine in the amount of 150,000 doses as humanitarian aid on a gratuitous basis.

The press service of Sadyr Japarov also informs that it was also decided not to charge additional payments for deferred payments on the state external debt of Kyrgyzstan to the PRC, as well as to send to the Kyrgyz Republic Chinese specialists involved in implementation of grant projects, which were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.