19:39
COVID-19 vaccine: Exact dates of next deliveries unknown

There are still no exact dates for the next deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, the second batch of Sinopharm vaccine will be delivered through the Chinese Embassy. Earlier, Kyrgyzstan was looking for a plane to deliver the vaccine, the issue was resolved, the Ministry of Health said.

At least 80,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine were also supposed to be delivered at the end of May.

The republican headquarters instructed the relevant authorities to urgently work out the issues of supply of the vaccines against coronavirus infection to the republic.

Vaccination with the first dose has been completed about a week ago in Bishkek. The regions of the country are also running out of the vaccine.
