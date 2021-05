Employees of the Drug Control Department of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Department for Odintsovsky municipal district detained a 22-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan suspected of sale of drugs. Website of the Main Directorate for Moskovsky Oblast of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia says.

The woman had a package containing 100 packages of heroin — 110 grams.

A criminal case was initiated. The Odintsovo City Court has placed the suspect in custody.