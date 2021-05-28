CIS Prime Ministers meet with Alexander Lukashenko

The Heads of Government of the CIS countries met with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The meeting took place in Minsk city on the eve of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth countries. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the Heads of Government have to carefully discuss the existing issues and make balanced decisions necessary for full-fledged integration within the CIS.

The President of Belarus noted that the meetings of the Council give an additional impetus to the development of multilateral relations between the CIS member states, including in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The heads of the delegations took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk.