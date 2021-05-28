22:54
USD 83.38
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.14
English

CIS Prime Ministers meet with Alexander Lukashenko

The Heads of Government of the CIS countries met with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The meeting took place in Minsk city on the eve of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth countries. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the Heads of Government have to carefully discuss the existing issues and make balanced decisions necessary for full-fledged integration within the CIS.

The President of Belarus noted that the meetings of the Council give an additional impetus to the development of multilateral relations between the CIS member states, including in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The heads of the delegations took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk.
link: https://24.kg/english/195660/
views: 131
Print
Related
Ulukbek Maripov to participate in meeting of heads of CIS governments
Kyrgyzstan interested in attraction of Armenian companies to market
Talant Mamytov discusses cooperation with Uzbekistan with Tanzila Narbaeva
Talant Mamytov meets with head of Federation Council of Russia
IPA CIS observers to monitor referendum in Kyrgyzstan
CIS to create center for money laundering, terrorist financing risks assessment
Minsk to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government
Talant Mamytov: Effects of pandemic are the worst in the last 10 years
CIS Executive Committee highly appreciates Kyrgyzstan’s contribution
Presidential elections: IPA CIS to send observers
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
28 May, Friday
20:27
CIS Prime Ministers meet with Alexander Lukashenko CIS Prime Ministers meet with Alexander Lukashenko
20:16
Over 83,000 children of migrants registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:32
Iskhak Pirmatov gives up his deputy seat
17:29
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with residents of Ak-Sai
17:20
Deputy asks ecologists to support Kyrgyzstan in dispute with Centerra Gold