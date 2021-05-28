16:50
Criminal case initiated against head of Cadastre Ernest Sulaimanbekov

A criminal case has been opened against Ernest Sulaimanbekov, director of Cadastre state institution. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated by the Prosecutor’s Office of Issyk-Ata district under the article «Taking a bribe». The investigation is being conducted by the main department of the State Committee for National Security for Chui region.

«According to preliminary data, Ernest Sulaimanbekov received $ 2,000 from civilians for issuing a state certificate for land. Then the official held the position of head of the Registration Department of the Issyk-Ata district branch of Cadastre. The bribe was intended for the director of Cadastre Myrzabek Shamshiev. According to some information, an investigation is also underway against him,» the sources said.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information about the criminal case.
