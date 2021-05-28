13:48
MFA of Kyrgyzstan names five checkpoints for departure of Tajikistanis

Citizens of Tajikistan can leave the country only through five checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made in connection with imposing of temporary restrictions by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Citizens of the neighboring state can leave Kyrgyzstan through the following checkpoints:

  • Kulundu-Avtodorozhny;
  • Kairagach-Avtodorozhny;
  • Kyzyl-Bel-Avtodorozhny;
  • Bordobo-Avtodorozhny;
  • Karamyk-Avtodorozhny.

The ministry notes that the temporary restrictions do not apply to citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan — employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations.

Earlier, citizens of Tajikistan, who arrived in Bishkek, were sent back to Dushanbe.
