Kyrgyzstani detained with 40 kilograms of heroin in Kazakhstan

Border guards of Kazakhstan detained a batch of drugs on an especially large scale at the border with Russia: almost 40 kilograms of heroin and more than 96 kilograms of hashish. Website of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan reports.

Packages with a white-gray substance with a specific odor and a total weight 135 kilograms 493 grams were found hidden in the rear tires of a Renault Magnum car at Syrym automobile checkpoint (West Kazakhstan region) with the help of a service dog named Lady.

A Kyrgyzstani transporting the illegal substances was detained. The seized drugs were handed over to the department of the National Security Committee for the West Kazakhstan region for further procedural actions.