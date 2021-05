Dinara Moldosheva was appointed a Director of the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovations under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding decree.

Dinara Moldosheva was a deputy of the 4th convocation of the Parliament from Ak Zhol faction. After the April 2010 coup d’etat, she joined Omurbek Babanov’s Respublika party. When he had been a Prime Minister from 2011 to 2012, she represented the interests of the Government in Parliament.