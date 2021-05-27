11:57
Six illegal mining farms detected in Bishkek and Chui region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detected six mining farms in Bishkek and Chui region that were illegally connected to the power grid. Press center of the state committee reported.

«Large industrial facilities have been installed that illegally provided electricity for operation of the mining farms. The latter received surplus profits from electricity consumption,» the statement says.

The mining farms were found in Druzhba village, Chui region; on Valikhanov and Tabaldiev Streets in Bishkek; on the territory of Frunze plant and Bishkek Free Economic Zone. More than 2,000 pieces of equipment were seized.

A criminal case was initiated. The State Committee for National Security identifies those involved in creation of mining farms and connecting them to power networks.
