Extortion of $ 250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev placed under house arrest

Activist and businessman Ulan Dzhuraev, detained on suspicion of bribe extortion, was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Ulan Dzhuraev signed a plea agreement.

It is known that Melis Aspekov is still in custody.

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extorting $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise. According to the investigation, they, holding themselves out as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened with check of the activities of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and staging rallies against its management.