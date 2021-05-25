Opposing sides of Trade Unions’ Federation hold rallies at Interior Ministry

Two rallies of members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan are held near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

One side opposes the chairman of the Federation, Mirbek Asanakunov, the second stands for bringing the criminal cases against some of the protesters to the end.

According to Chinara Tokobaeva, head of the Kyrgyz Resort Tourism Department, several protesters were received today by the Deputy Interior Minister Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev.

«He promised that all criminal cases, as well as all our requirements, will be fulfilled within the framework of the law. We had only one requirement — execution of the court decision, according to which Mirbek Asanakunov has no right to work at the Federation of Trade Unions,» she said.

Akmaral Abdykalykova, the head of the Department of Legal Support of the Federation of Trade Unions, said that 56 criminal cases were opened for violations in the department. All of them are under investigation.

The inspector of the Workers’ Health Fund Burulbek Tagaev said that there were violations on the part of Chinara Tokobaeva and other members of the trade unions. «There are ordinary workers in each resort who receive a salary of 3,000-8,000 soms, and the so-called oppositionists of trade unions — from 70,000 to 200,000 soms. As for the rest of the workers, if you take the list, you can find out that relatives and friends actually have a rest there,» he said.

Scandal in the trade unions has been going on for over a year. Litigation over real chairman of the federation continues to this day. On February 5, at a meeting of the council of the highest governing body of the federation, a decision was made to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of chairman. Federation members have repeatedly stated about pressure from Mirbek Asanakunov.

Sagyn Bozgunbaev was registered as the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan in the justice authorities. However, not everyone accepted this appointment.