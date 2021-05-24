18:22
Ulukbek Maripov lays capsule at construction site of new school in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov laid a capsule at the construction site of a new school in Altyn-Ordo residential area in Bishkek. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that construction of social facilities was one of the priority directions in the activities of state and municipal bodies.

«School is one of the symbols of the future of the country, because formation of personality takes place exactly during school years, when a general education institution becomes a second home for every student. It depends on you and me what the future generation will be like. It is necessary to create all the conditions for children to get a quality education. I hope that the new school will become an excellent springboard for the younger generation and a forge of prominent statesmen and public figures who will make their contribution to the development of the republic,» he said.

The school is designed for 480 students, the initial estimated cost of construction is 122,565,569 soms. The source of funding is the city budget.

 The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also got acquainted with the progress of construction of a section of Sukhe-Bator Street from Karalaev Street to April 7 Street. «Due to the increase in the number of vehicles, it is necessary to make effective decisions to unload traffic. We must create conditions under which it will be convenient and comfortable for citizens to move around the city,» Ulukbek Maripov stressed.
