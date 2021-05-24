15:20
Another rally against management of trade unions held in Bishkek

A rally against management of trade unions is held in Bishkek near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to Chinara Tokobaeva, head of the Kyrgyz Resort Tourism Department, lawlessness in trade unions has been going on for a long time — since Mirbek Asanakunov took office.

«We live in a state governed by the rule of law and must comply with the decision of the courts. However, this is not done. We came to the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs because the representatives of this structure do not resolve the issue. Our building was seized by unauthorized persons and they do not let us into our workplaces, therefore there is a collapse in the trade union,» Chinara Tokobaeva said.

Scandal in the trade unions has been going on for over a year. Litigation over real chairman of the federation continues to this day. On February 5, at a meeting of the council of the highest governing body of the federation, a decision was made to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of chairman. Federation members have repeatedly stated about pressure from Mirbek Asanakunov.

Sagyn Bozgunbaev was registered as the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan in the justice authorities. However, not everyone accepted this appointment.
