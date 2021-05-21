18:19
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems

Press service of the Russian President confirmed that the Presidents Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov will discuss the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border during the meeting.

The negotiations will reportedly take place on May 24 in Sochi. It is planned to consider issues of further development of Russian-Kyrgyz relations, strategic partnership and alliance, topics of interaction within the framework of integration associations in the Eurasian space.

«In addition, it is planned to exchange views on topical regional problems, including strengthening stability on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border,» the message says.

The leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on May 18, at the ceremony of presenting credentials, announced that he would meet with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Sochi. This will be the second meeting of the heads of two friendly states within three months.
