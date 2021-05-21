Korean corporation opens PCR laboratory at Manas airport

The Korean corporation BS Group opens a PCR laboratory at Manas airport. It was announced at the meeting of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov with the Chairperson of the corporation Park Hye-Rin. Press service of the Government reported.

According to it, Ulukbek Maripov stressed that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to strengthening and developing cooperation with the Republic of Korea.

«Creation of a favorable investment climate, protection of the interests of foreign investors, ensuring the safety of investment objects are the priority tasks of the new Cabinet of Ministers,» he said.

Park Hye-Rin, in turn, said that the company’s activities are focused on such areas as hydropower, medicine, pharmaceutical production, production of swipe cards and payment equipment. She said that the PCR laboratory was officially opened at the Manas International Airport today.

About 14,000 people will be able to undergo PCR testing daily, and the results will be ready within an hour after passing the test.

«Considering the upcoming start of the tourist season in the country, opening of such a laboratory on the territory of the republic is of great importance in terms of attracting tourists. Our task is to turn Kyrgyzstan into a republic free from COVID-19. This will certainly contribute to an increase in the tourist flow to the country,» Park Hye-Rin said.