Two men abduct girl and try to take her to Talas region

Two men abducted a 19-year-old girl in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The incident occurred yesterday in Oktyabrsky district of the capital. The girl was put in a car and taken away in an unknown direction.

Law enforcement officers stopped a Honda Odyssey car at Sosnovka post at about 00.30. It turned out that two men kidnapped the girl from Bishkek and tried to take her to Talas region. The detainees were handed over to Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of the capital for further investigation.