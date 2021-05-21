11:28
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

National Bank comments on purchase of gold from Kumtor

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan commented on reports of a possible purchase of gold mined at Kumtor.

In accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, the National Bank and the Cabinet of Ministers have the right of preferential purchase of gold produced in the country. As part of the policy of replenishing the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves, the National Bank on a regular basis purchases gold offered by local producers exclusively for the national currency.

«These operations are carried out only within the framework of the general agreement between Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the National Bank. In accordance with the established procedure, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC applied with a proposal to purchase the next batch of gold produced in Kyrgyzstan by the National Bank. At present, the process of considering this proposal is underway in accordance with the established procedure,» the statement says.

External manager of Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk stated the day before at a press conference that the National Bank would buy all the gold from the mine. He also announced sale of the first batch of the precious metal.
link: https://24.kg/english/194732/
views: 122
Print
Related
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed
Akylbek Japarov comments on amendments to Water Code
Tengiz Bolturik tells about plans for operation of Kumtor mine
External manager promises to pay salary to Kumtor employees
Urgent restoration of automated control system at Kumtor needed - Bolturuk
Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes
External manager of Kumtor tells about money for operation of mine
Kyrgyzstan aims to build partnership relations with Centerra Gold
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
10:54
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolt...
10:36
Dastan Dogoev appointed Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan
10:23
Azamat Dyikanbaev relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
10:16
National Bank comments on purchase of gold from Kumtor
20 May, Thursday
17:23
Second PCR laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region
17:10
Artem Novikov comments on his appointment as head of RKDF
16:32
State Secretary of State Supervision Service suspected of fraud
16:00
Aibek Dzhunushaliev appointed First Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers
15:58
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor