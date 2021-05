Artem Novikov has been appointed a Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF). Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In accordance with Article 8 of the charter of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, Aziz Aaliev was relieved of his post.

Artem Novikov was appointed Chairman of the Board of RKDF for three years.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding decision.