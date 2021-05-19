19:39
International experts tell what Kyrgyzstan needs to protect freedom of speech

Jeanne Cavelier, head of the Reporters Without Borders desk for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, believes that independent courts are needed to protect freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan. She stated this during a panel discussion on the topic: «International aspects of information policy and media development in digital era: recommendations for inclusive development of concept of information policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to Jeanne Cavelier, Kyrgyzstan ranks the 79th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.

She acknowledged existence of pluralism of opinions in the Kyrgyz Republic, and that it is special in comparison with other Central Asian states. But the media community faces risks and challenges. Moreover, there are incidents in the republic that threaten freedom of speech, in particular, the arrests and detentions of bloggers. Reporters Without Borders is concerned about these facts.

Concept of information policy is being developed in Kyrgyzstan. The document is based on the parity of cooperation between government agencies and the media, support for freedom of speech, and reform of government publications.

Imposing of a moratorium on adoption of bills against freedom of speech is envisaged.

Proposals will be initiated within the framework of the concept aimed at protecting journalists.

It is proposed to return an article providing for punishment for obstructing the activities of a journalist to the Criminal Code.
