15:44
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Reporters Without Borders calls for release of Kloop employees

The international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to release Kloop staff members Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov.

«Procedural violations, unjustified seizures, forced confessions, defamation and smear campaigns — all these shameful methods are used by the Kyrgyz authorities to silence Kloop’s journalists, and they must come to an end. RSF strongly condemns this attempt to intimidate independent journalists and calls on President Sadyr Japarov to immediately release Alexander Alexandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov,» Jeanne Cavelier, RSF head of Eastern Europe and Central Asia Desk, said.

Recall, the house of Kloop journalist in Osh Ziyagul Bolot kyzy was searched, after which she was taken for questioning. Later it was reported that the camera operator of Kloop in Bishkek, Alexander Alexandrov, was also taken for questioning to the SCNS. After the searches, the current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who resigned back in 2023, were taken for questioning. In total, seven people have been interrogated.

On May 30, the accountant of the media outlet was detained. She was stopped on the street in the capital near one of the banks and taken to the SCNS.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sadygaliyeva and two other girls, who were brought for questioning together with current and former journalists of Kloop, were released on a non-disclosure pledge.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/332842/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kloop case: Human rights organizations appeal to Kyrgyz authorities
Amnesty International responds to detention of Kloop employees
Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek
Daiyrbek Orunbekov comments on detention of Kloop employees
Lawyer reveals what journalists from Kloop are suspected of
Interrogations of Kloop employees: Five journalists released
Reporters Without Borders welcomes release of Azamat Ishenbekov
Human rights organizations call for overturning of decision to liquidate Kloop
Правозащитные организации призывают отменить решение о ликвидации Kloop Media
President comments on Kloop Media shutdown and Temirov's investigations
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
16 June, Monday
15:14
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on June 17 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on June 17
15:08
Escalation in the Middle East: Foreign Ministry evacuates 28 Kyrgyzstanis
15:02
Illegal radical religious cell neutralized in Bishkek
14:38
Man detained in Bishkek after being found in basement with little girl
14:21
Reporters Without Borders calls for release of Kloop employees