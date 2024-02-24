10:29
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

RSF: Law on foreign agents - new threat to NGOs and media

The international organization for the protection of freedom of speech Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the adoption of amendments to the law on non-governmental organizations, initiated by Nadira Narmatova and a group of deputies, which provide for the introduction of the concept of «a foreign representative» (analogous to a foreign agent in Russian legislation).

The organization «condemns this new threat to NGOs and the media and calls on the Jogorku Kenesh to withdraw this bill, which contradicts the country’s international obligations,» the statement says.

Reporters Without Borders also notes that the document is copied from the Russian legislation.

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted changes to the Law on NGOs in the second reading: 64 of them supported it, 5 voted against.
link: https://24.kg/english/287503/
views: 103
Print
Related
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Transparency International urges to reject "foreign representatives" draft law
Foreign agents law: Deputies return document to committees for revision
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
OSCE: Kyrgyzstan’s bill on “foreign representatives” should be reviewed
HRW calls on Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to reject foreign agents draft law
RSF condemns crackdown on investigative journalism in Kyrgyzstan
Nadira Narmatova in Geneva. Who financed deputy's trip abroad?
RSF and Deutsche Welle Akademie urge 50 countries to back Kloop
Reporters Without Borders calls on to put an end to pressure on Bolot Temirov
Popular
NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia
24 February, Saturday
10:08
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending f...
09:54
RSF: Law on foreign agents - new threat to NGOs and media
09:47
Team of doctors from Kyrgyzstan masters bone marrow transplantation in Turkey
09:41
Migrant remittances to GDP ratio decreases in Kyrgyzstan
09:14
National Bank revokes licenses of Qiwi wallet, CONTACT money transfer system
22 February, Thursday
17:29
Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia for social media posts
17:18
CEC terminates powers of two deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
16:47
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan
16:34
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team
16:26
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained