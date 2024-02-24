RSF: Law on foreign agents - new threat to NGOs and media

The international organization for the protection of freedom of speech Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the adoption of amendments to the law on non-governmental organizations, initiated by Nadira Narmatova and a group of deputies, which provide for the introduction of the concept of «a foreign representative» (analogous to a foreign agent in Russian legislation).

The organization «condemns this new threat to NGOs and the media and calls on the Jogorku Kenesh to withdraw this bill, which contradicts the country’s international obligations,» the statement says.

Reporters Without Borders also notes that the document is copied from the Russian legislation.

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted changes to the Law on NGOs in the second reading: 64 of them supported it, 5 voted against.