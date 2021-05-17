20:24
Citizen of Canada could be appointed as external manager at Kumtor

A citizen of Canada Tengiz Bolturuk could be appointed as the external manager at Kumtor. Deputy Akylbek Japarov announced at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, in order to avoid a conflict of interest, Tengiz Bolturuk quitted as the member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold.

«We are preparing two people for the role of external manager,» Akylbek Japarov said.

In February, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan formed a commission to check the work of Kumtor gold mining enterprise. The commission proposes to impose external management on the mine and recover more than $ 4 billion from Centerra Gold.
link: https://24.kg/english/194273/
views: 126
