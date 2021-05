Road was washed out due to heavy rains in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The 10kilometer of Shakaftar — Sumsar road was completely flooded yesterday at about 4.00 pm.

In addition, the yard of a secondary school in Sumsar village was flooded. Rescuers continue to work at the scene and eliminate the consequences of the flooding.