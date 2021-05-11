12:58
Bishkek police film another video about ala kachuu, remind about punishment

Employees of the Oktyabrskiy District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek filmed a social cause video about bride kidnapping and reminded about criminal punishment for this crime. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs reported.

«Kidnapping for the purpose of marriage is not a tradition, but the most serious crime, such cases end in tragedy for both parties. At the same time, those who go in for abduction often involve their friends in it, thereby making them accomplices in crimes that also fall under criminal responsibility,» the police said.

The Internal Affairs Department also reminded that Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Abduction of a person for the purpose of marriage» provides for a punishment in form of imprisonment for a term from 2.5 to 10 years.
