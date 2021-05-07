23:25
Presidential Special Representative for restoration of Batken villages appointed

Mamyrzhan Rakhimov has been appointed a Presidential Special Representative for restoration and development of border villages in Batken region. Press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

In addition, by another presidential decree, Ruslan Kydyrmyshev was appointed an Advisor to the head of state on a voluntary basis.

Mamyrzhan Rakhimov is the mayor of Batken. He participated in 2020 parliamentary elections with Birimdik party.

Ruslan Kydyrmyshev is an entrepreneur and public figure, heads Bakubat Kelechek Charity Foundation and is the President of the World Federation of National Wrestling Kulatuu Ertaimash.
