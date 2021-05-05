14:56
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India

Coronavirus was detected in eight lions at the zoo in the Indian Hyderabad city in the south of the country. RIA Novosti reports.

It is noted that after a case at Bronx Zoo in New York, where eight tigers and lions tested positive for COVID-19 last April, there have been no such cases in wild animals anywhere. «However, the virus has been detected in dogs and cats in Hong Kong,» the head of the Wildlife Research Center told.

In late April, zoo veterinarians noticed symptoms such as loss of appetite, nasal discharge and coughing in the lions. According to the results of the study, four males and females tested positive. In total, there are 12 lions.

Samples taken from animals were sent to the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, where scientists will conduct genome sequencing to find out which strain of coronavirus the animals are suffering from.
