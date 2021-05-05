Aizhan Chynybaeva leaves post of Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Aizhan Chynybaeva left the post of Vice Mayor of Bishkek. She announced it on her Instagram.

She explained her decision by the fact that she did not agree with the policy of the acting Mayor Baktybek Kudaibergenov, the way he manages.

«I can’t work when people shout at you, swear at you. When the whole City Hall staff is afraid of meetings, because everyone is fired. I think this is wrong,» she said.

In her opinion, there are many worthy specialists in the City Hall who deserve better treatment.

«I am leaving to preserve my health, but I will continue to work for the good of the city, to help people,» she said.

Aizhan Chynybaeva was appointed a Vice Mayor on October 29, 2020.