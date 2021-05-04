Sadyr Japarov discusses cooperation issues with Emir of Qatar

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Qatari bilateral cooperation and prospects for its development in all areas of mutual interest. The issues of organizing mutual visits at the highest and high levels, holding the next meeting of the intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Qatari commission on economic and technical cooperation, joint implementation of large investment projects were touched upon.

«The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda. Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar for the support provided to the Kyrgyz people and congratulated him and the Qatari people on the upcoming Orozo Ait holiday,» the message says.