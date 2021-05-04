Situation at border: Group of sappers neutralizes unexploded ordnance

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as stable. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

No incidents or shootings were registered over the past night.

A group of sappers from the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic has been disarming unexploded ordnance in Orto-Boz area of Aktatyr rural municipality in Batken district of Batken region since May 3.

In this regard, the Border Service asks the citizens of Kyrgyzstan living in the border areas of Batken region at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border not to panic at the sound of explosions.

Border guards patrol the entire Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Units and formations of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, deployed in Batken region, are still on combat alert.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.