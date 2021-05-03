Almaz Ibragimov appointed Advisor to President on pro bono basis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order appointing Ibragimov Almaz Turdumetovich an Advisor to the Head of State on a pro bono basis. Presidential press service reported.

Almaz Ibragimov is a native of Issyk-Kul region of the Kyrgyz SSR. He had been a top manager of large industrial enterprises in Kazakhstan for many years, where he had implemented an innovative project.

For his great contribution to development of the economy of Kazakhstan, Almaz Ibragimov was awarded Kurmet and Otan Orders, he is also the holder of Barys order of the I and III degrees, has the title of Honorary Academician of the Academy of Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan and Honorary Professor of the Pavlodar State University named after S. Toraigyrov.