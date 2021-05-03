Kamchybek Tashiev: Kyrgyzstan will keep the lands it owned before conflict

The lands that were owned by both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan before the conflict began are reserved for each of the countries. The head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission on Border Issues Kamchybek Tashiev said the day before, answering journalists’ questions.

According to him, such an agreement was reached during the negotiations — each of the two countries reserves the land plots that it owned before the start of the conflict.

Situation in the border areas of the country remains stable for the second day in a row.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 179 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.