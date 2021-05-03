10:57
Interior Ministry: Situation in Batken region is stable

Security of citizens of Batken region is under the full control of the military and security services. As of May 3, 2021, the situation is stable in all districts and villages of the region at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, press service of the ministry informs.

No incidents were registered at night.

«Security in border villages is controlled by police officers, as well as by internal troops and other security agencies. Officers are strengthening security at checkpoints and in border areas. First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Suyun Omurzakov, together with police patrols, visits villages along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where clashes occurred, meets with citizens, conducts explanatory work on observance of security and the need to prevent any offenses together with police officers and voluntary people’s guards. Law enforcement agencies continue to work around the clock in Batken region in order to maintain public order and security, prevent illegal actions,» the statement says.

On April 29, Tajik military units fired at the border villages of Kyrgyzstan using mortars, machine guns and other heavy weapons. According to the authorities of Kyrgyzstan, more than 33,000 civilians were evacuated from the tension zone. About 180 people were injured, 34 were killed.

Many experts condemned aggression and encroachment on the sovereign territories of another country by the Tajik military.
