Kyrgyzstan needs to revise 356 laws

There are 356 laws in Kyrgyzstan that need to be revised. Head of the Department for Development of Draft Acts of the Ministry of Justice Aida Kurmanbaeva announced today during a round-table conference.

According to her, 13 subgroups have been created to study laws. Each of them will determine a methodology and, on its basis, will evaluate the laws. After that, a list of laws for loss, approval and revision will be prepared.

«At the last stage, we will be engaged in development of new bills to replace the expired ones or approval of the existing ones. Not only laws will be canceled, but also by-laws. There are risks. By-laws should be developed after adoption of a new law,» Aida Kurmanbaeva told.