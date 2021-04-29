10:26
Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured during conflict

Three residents of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan turned for medical assistance after clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Department of Internal Affairs of Batken informed 24.kg news agency.

Forensic medical examination of the victims was commissioned. The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were started under the article «Mass riots».

People have reportedly dispersed, the public order is controlled by employees of the internal affairs.

According to the Internal Affairs Department of Batken, representatives of the local authorities of Chorkuh village in Isfara installed three CCTV cameras on an electric pole located in the territory of Kok-Tash village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on April 28 at 11.00.

«During the negotiations of local authorities, two shots were fired in an unknown direction from Tajikistan. In addition, a shot in the air was heard during the clash of local residents,» the statement says.
