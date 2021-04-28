19:09
Member of international drug gang from Tajikistan arrested in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan detected and suppressed an international channel for transit of hard drugs. A batch of highly concentrated Afghan heroin was seized. Press service of the state agency reported.

«Employees of the state agency received information that some man of Asian appearance, aged 30-35, is engaged in transportation and sale of drugs on an especially large scale from Tajikistan to Kazakhstan. A pre-trial investigation was launched into this fact. On April 20, officers caught a 34-year-old active member of an international drug gang, a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan on the territory of Leilek district of Batken region, red-handed while selling drugs,» the State Service on Drug Control reported.

A batch of drugs — 2 kilograms of heroin of Afghan origin — was confiscated from the detainee. The investigation is ongoing.
