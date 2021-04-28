17:34
Artem Novikov announced decline in wholesale prices for sugar

Sugar factories have reduced selling prices for granulated sugar. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov announced at a parliamentary meeting.

According to him, the factories are selling sugar for 55.5 soms.

«A significant increase in prices was observed for vegetable oil and granulated sugar. The Ministry of Economy introduced a resolution on regulation of prices for these products. The documents are to be signed by the Prime Minister. An agreement was reached on abolishment of the duty on sugar imports from May 15 to September 2021 for 40,000 tons of sugar. This amount is 30-35 percent of the internal needs of the population. There are 18,000 tons of sugar in the warehouses of Kaindy and Kant. This amount covers the need for the coming months. An agreement has been reached with sugar factories on reduction of wholesale selling prices for sugar, the cost is up to 55.5 soms now,» Artem Novikov told.
