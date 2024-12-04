12:42
Kaindy-Kant and Koshoi plants produce more than 62,000 tons of sugar

Kaindy-Kant and Koshoi plants have produced more than 62,000 tons of sugar since the beginning of the season. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Harvesting, acceptance and processing of sugar beets of the new crop are ongoing. In 2024, the area under the crop species has been increased by a thousand hectares and amounted to 15,000 hectares. Manufacturers expect a record harvest — over 900,000 tons. It is predicted that 120,000 tons of sugar will be produced from domestic raw materials this season. This volume of production will fully meet the annual needs of the republic.

Two large enterprises are engaged in the processing of sugar beets and the production of sugar in Kyrgyzstan — Kaindy-Kant OJSC and Koshoi OJSC with a daily production capacity of 3,800 tons of raw materials and 3,000 tons, respectively.

At least 3,685 farmers work under the contract with the sugar factories. The harvest is delivered to eight receiving points located in Chui and Talas regions.

The production of sugar at the factories in the current season will last until mid-February 2025.
