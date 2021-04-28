15:59
USD 84.80
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.13
English

Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov, Kamchybek Tashiev held in Bishkek

A rally in support of the President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev took place in Bishkek.

Its participants explained that they protested against rallies in the country. They demand from provocateurs to leave the republic. Supporters of the head of state and the head of the State Committee for National Security also criticized representatives of the NGOs and said that they «do not want representatives of Western NGOs to walk freely in the country.»

«There are many calls on social media to hold a rally against opening of casinos, against an increase in electricity tariffs, and others. NGOs, some politicians urge people to protest. We are against this. Therefore, we have an anti-rally today,» Nurak Akimov said.

Supporters of the head of state ask Kyrgyzstanis to be patient and support the reforms of the authorities.

«We need to cut unnecessary costs. Spend the money raised on the energy sector, that is, pay at the new tariffs. This will be our support. Fake accounts on social media try to lead people down the wrong path. Let’s confront this. Do not trust provocateurs! As you can see, the authorities are working well,» Salima Altybaeva, a participant of the rally, said.

Participants of the rally assured that they did not represent the pro-government parties Mekenchil or Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan. According to them, they are representatives of the people.

The protesters explained that they have green bands on their arms in order to differ from possible provocateurs.
link: https://24.kg/english/191885/
views: 76
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov urges youth to put interests of people first
Rally against electricity rates increase held in Naryn
Entrepreneurs hold rally near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
Rally in support of NDPK: Number of participants grows
Supporters of NDPK party hold rally in front of court building in Bishkek
President plants trees on territory of infant orphanage in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov asks voters to support him
Extradition to Tajikistan: Activists demand reaction from Foreign Minister
President Japarov stands up for Minister of Health
Sadyr Japarov comments on kidnapping in Leilek, border issues
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total 325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total
28 April, Wednesday
15:50
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Serbia Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Serb...
15:30
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov, Kamchybek Tashiev held in Bishkek
15:21
Bankers tell Prime Minister about problems in digitalization of system
14:49
President Sadyr Japarov urges youth to put interests of people first
14:18
Pranker detained for shooting in store in Bishkek