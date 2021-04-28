Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov, Kamchybek Tashiev held in Bishkek

A rally in support of the President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev took place in Bishkek.

Its participants explained that they protested against rallies in the country. They demand from provocateurs to leave the republic. Supporters of the head of state and the head of the State Committee for National Security also criticized representatives of the NGOs and said that they «do not want representatives of Western NGOs to walk freely in the country.»

«There are many calls on social media to hold a rally against opening of casinos, against an increase in electricity tariffs, and others. NGOs, some politicians urge people to protest. We are against this. Therefore, we have an anti-rally today,» Nurak Akimov said.

Supporters of the head of state ask Kyrgyzstanis to be patient and support the reforms of the authorities.

«We need to cut unnecessary costs. Spend the money raised on the energy sector, that is, pay at the new tariffs. This will be our support. Fake accounts on social media try to lead people down the wrong path. Let’s confront this. Do not trust provocateurs! As you can see, the authorities are working well,» Salima Altybaeva, a participant of the rally, said.

Participants of the rally assured that they did not represent the pro-government parties Mekenchil or Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan. According to them, they are representatives of the people.

The protesters explained that they have green bands on their arms in order to differ from possible provocateurs.