New member of Parliament Mamasadyk Bakirov sworn in

New deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mamasadyk Bakirov took the oath and took up his duties today at a session.

He came to Parliament instead of Dzhanybek Bakchiev, who gave up his seat on April 26.

New deputy is a member of the political council of Bir Bol party, took the post of the head of Osh region. In 2020, Mamasadyk Bakirov headed the headquarters of Yiman Nuru party and ran on its list for parliamentary elections.

Bakirov was born in Karatai village in Kara-Suu district of Osh region in 1967.