New Deputy Director of Republican Center of Quarantine Infections appointed

Former Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev has been appointed a Deputy Director of the Republican Center of Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Director of the center made the corresponding decision. The ministry added that Nurbolot Usenbaev had already held this post before appointment as deputy minister.

Nurbolot Usenbaev and another deputy minister, Madamin Karataev, were dismissed from their posts in mid-March. As the head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev later explained, they were having a rest while he was working.

The former Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev became the head of the Center of Phthisiology.