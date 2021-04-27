20:08
USD 84.80
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.13
English

New Deputy Director of Republican Center of Quarantine Infections appointed

Former Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev has been appointed a Deputy Director of the Republican Center of Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Director of the center made the corresponding decision. The ministry added that Nurbolot Usenbaev had already held this post before appointment as deputy minister.

Nurbolot Usenbaev and another deputy minister, Madamin Karataev, were dismissed from their posts in mid-March. As the head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev later explained, they were having a rest while he was working.

The former Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev became the head of the Center of Phthisiology.
link: https://24.kg/english/191771/
views: 84
Print
Related
Adilet Dubanaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service
New Deputy Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Ruslan Altymyshev appointed First Vice Mayor of Jalal-Abad
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Kubanych Shatemirov appointed Deputy Chairman of Customs Service
Adinai Maripova appointed Assistant to President on pro bono basis
Heads of Epidemiological Surveillance Department, Oncology Center appointed
Ex-Deputy Health Minister becomes head of Phthisiology Center
Nurgul Bakirova appointed Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Aktan Balbakov appointed Director of Social Security Department
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
27 April, Tuesday
19:40
Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov quarantined Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov quar...
19:35
COVID-19: Jalal-Abad schools switch to online education from May 1
19:26
New Deputy Director of Republican Center of Quarantine Infections appointed
19:17
President plants trees on territory of infant orphanage in Bishkek
19:08
Kyrgyzstan hands over fraud suspect to China