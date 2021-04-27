14:04
President of Kyrgyzstan supports opening of casinos all over country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the parliament’s initiative to open a gambling zone in Issyk-Kul region in an interview with Pyramida TV channel.

He noted that the initiative is aimed at replenishing the budget.

«People criticize that such a bill is being adopted during the holy month of Ramadan. Well, alcohol is sold, they pay taxes. Pork is sold, and we also get taxes from pork. I am not a scholar in the field of religion, but if compared with alcohol or pork, casinos are less haraam. Money is leaving the country. With opening of gambling establishments, money, on the contrary, will come to the republic,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, strict requirements will be imposed on obtaining a license for opening a casino.

«We will kill two birds with one stone. First, those who can provide guests with five-star hotels will be able to obtain a license. Secondly, the license will cost millions of soms. I gave an instruction to prohibit Kyrgyzstanis from entering these casinos in the draft law. Our citizens will not be able to go there. This will be strictly controlled. Our citizens with dual citizenship will also not be able to visit these casinos. If a casino violates the rules and requirements, the license will be revoked,» the head of state commented.

He supports opening of casinos in all regions of the country.

«I gave instructions to the Presidential Executive Office, the Parliament, to develop a proposal to open a casino in Bishkek, all regions and cities of the republic. Our casinos worked until 2015. Even young people could go there. Being aware of this, some deputies frightened the casino owners and extorted money. When the owners of gambling establishments refused to pay, the deputies closed them down by one law,» Sadyr Japarov said.
