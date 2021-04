Adilet Dubanaev was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Tax Service reported.

The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order on April 23. Adilet Dubanaev will oversee digitalization of tax procedures.

Previously, he served as the head of the Tax and Customs Policy Sector of the Economy and Finance Department of the Government’s Office. He is also a member of the Coordination Council for Digitalization of Tax and Customs Administration.