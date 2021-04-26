15:09
Improvement of criminal legislation: Punishment for ala kachuu to be toughened

Meeting of a working group on improvement of criminal legislation is held in Bishkek.

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev noted that under the new criminal law, the punishment for ala kachuu will be toughened.

«Punishment under the article «bride kidnapping» will be toughened. This article will not be subject to humanization,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

The head of the supervisory authority noted that working groups have been created to develop laws on amnesty, probation, mediation, as well as on the status of bailiffs.
