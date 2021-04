Ruslan Altymyshev was appointed the First Vice Mayor of Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Nurtilek Orozbaev held the post earlier, but he voluntarily quit the job, as he is running for deputy of the City Council. Gulbarchin Tashtanbekova was appointed a Vice Mayor for Social Issues. She previously worked as a lawyer for several banks.

Ruslan Altymyshev has worked as Vice Mayor for Social Issues since December 2017.