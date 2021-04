Dinara Ruslan was appointed an Advisor to the Prime Minister on a voluntary basis. Press service of the government reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed an order according to which Dinara Ruslan was appointed an Advisor to the Prime Minister on a voluntary basis.

Dinara Ruslan is reported to be the founder and CEO of CodifyLab Academy — Academy of Programming and Design. She is also the Chairwoman and Board Member of the Kyrgyz Association of Software and Services Developers.