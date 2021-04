Kubanych Shatemirov was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Previously, Kubanych Shatemirov was the Deputy Chairman of the Tax Service. New components for fiscalization of tax procedures were introduced under him.

Before the State Tax Service, he took the post of the Deputy Head of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications.